WWE Announces Dates & Locations for Next European Tour; Emma Goes Home

-- WWE announced the following dates and locations for their next European tour later this year:
-- As reported before, Emma suffered some sort of shoulder injury over the weekend and was seen sporting a sling, while awaiting further tests. The injury appears to be serious enough that WWE has pulled her off the remaining shows on the current tour of Europe and she is back home waiting to find out more information on her injury.