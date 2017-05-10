WWE Announces Dates & Locations for Next European Tour; Emma Goes Home

Sponsored Links



-- WWE announced the following dates and locations for their next European tour later this year:

November 1 – Glasgow

November 2 – Brighton

November 3 – London

November 4 – Barcelona

November 4 – Minehead

November 5 – Madrid

November 5 – Cardiff

November 6 – Manchester (RAW Taping)

November 7 – Manchester (Smackdown Taping)

November 8 – Dortmund

November 8 – Leeds

November 9 – Leipzig

November 10 – Hamburg

November 10 – Milan

November 11 – Mannheim

November 11 – Padova

November 12 – Florence

-- As reported before, Emma suffered some sort of shoulder injury over the weekend and was seen sporting a sling, while awaiting further tests. The injury appears to be serious enough that WWE has pulled her off the remaining shows on the current tour of Europe and she is back home waiting to find out more information on her injury.