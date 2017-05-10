John Cena Reveals Reason He Can't Act & Wrestle At Same Time

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with Metro.us to promote his new film, "The Wall." Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his character in the film spending most of his time passed out on the ground: "Trust me, I have a sense of humor about it. People have been saying, 'Hey, man, you were on the ground a lot!' I totally get it. But that's what it called for. Sometimes it's not the number of pages or minutes of screentime. It's just being part of a good story."

On why he can't act and wrestle at the same time: "I would do both at the same time, but the movie guys are a little weird with their insurance. They don’t want me to go smashing my face up. [Laughs] I’m excited for all the opportunities outside the WWE ring, only because it raises awareness of the WWE. I take great pride in my profession, but I’m very aware of the perception of it. I think a lot of people think we are just what are are, and that’s it.

"There’s nothing wrong with that. But there are plenty of talented people who travel with the WWE and produce wonderful entertainment every week. We do live sports entertainment, and it’s like no other. To be able to do stuff like this outside of the norm and for people to say, ‘Wow, that’s pretty good,’ that bodes well for getting more eyes on the ring."

