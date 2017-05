Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar and executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke with ESPN this week and along with William Regal, gave his thoughts on some of the young talent in NXT right now.

Below are some of the highlights of Triple H's portion of the ESPN interview.

On The Authors Of Pain:

"There's a few guys in our performance center right now that are just sort of guys you've never heard of that have never been anywhere. Not even in the indies. The two kids in [the Authors of Pain] tag team in NXT. Those are two kids we picked them from nothing. No experience. Period. Anything. A year later, they are a really, really good tag team. There's a lot of talent like that."

On Aleister Black:

"Aleister Black is very talented. I think he's going to be a player."

Check out the complete Triple H interview at ESPN.com.