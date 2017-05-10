William Regal Talks About WWE Recruiting NXT Newcomer Aleister Black

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 10, 2017 - 10:58am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links


NXT General Manager William Regal recently spoke with ESPN for an interview.

During the discussion with the sports media outlet, Regal spoke about recruiting NXT newcomer Aleister Black, which as noted, is someone Triple H predicts is "going to be a player" in WWE in the future.

"You see the ones with the real passion and desire," said Regal. "So I've just kept a tab on him for years, the he started to really come into his own the last few years. His name was getting out there, and he was coming to America quite a bit and doing independent shows."

Regal contiued, "We hooked up and I just said, 'Whenever you're ready, give me a call,' that kind of thing. The next thing, he's giving me a call. He was at a tryout, Triple H has seen him and ... yeah, he's definitely got something that we're looking for."

Check out the complete William Regal interview at ESPN.com.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.