William Regal Talks About WWE Recruiting NXT Newcomer Aleister Black

NXT General Manager William Regal recently spoke with ESPN for an interview.

During the discussion with the sports media outlet, Regal spoke about recruiting NXT newcomer Aleister Black, which as noted, is someone Triple H predicts is "going to be a player" in WWE in the future.

"You see the ones with the real passion and desire," said Regal. "So I've just kept a tab on him for years, the he started to really come into his own the last few years. His name was getting out there, and he was coming to America quite a bit and doing independent shows."

Regal contiued, "We hooked up and I just said, 'Whenever you're ready, give me a call,' that kind of thing. The next thing, he's giving me a call. He was at a tryout, Triple H has seen him and ... yeah, he's definitely got something that we're looking for."

Check out the complete William Regal interview at ESPN.com.