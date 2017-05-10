Smackdown Viewership Up Slightly; Dates for Upcoming WWE Women's Tournament

-- Last night's WWE Smackdown show was watched by an average of 2.348 million viewers, up slightly from 2.3 million the week before. On the night, Smackdown ranked in the 18-49 and 18-34 demographics.

-- WWE will be taping the upcoming Women's tournament over two days on July 13-14 from Full Sail University, which is where they normally hold NXT tapings. The matches are set to air over the WWE network and will feature 32 competitors representing 17 countries.


