Braun Strowman May Be Out Until July; Bray Wyatt to Take His Place on House Shows

It remains unclear how long Braun Strowman will be out of action for after he undergoes elbow surgery this week, but WWE seems to internally be planning for him to be gone until after the 7/9 Great Balls of Fire PPV.





Strowman has been pulled off of all house shows past that date and Bray Wyatt has been removed from his scheduled matches against Finn Balor and elevated to main events against Roman Reigns moving forward.





The schedule for this coming weekend's house show main event is Reigns and Seth Rollins teaming up to take on Samoa Joe & Wyatt. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

