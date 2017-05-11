Backstage Reaction to Roderick Strong Vignettes Airing on NXT

Sponsored Links

The backstage reaction to the vignettes that have been airing on Roderick Strong in NXT has been extremely positive. The feeling is that because of the vignettes, there has been a significant difference in the type of reaction Strong has been getting at NXT live events.





WWE officials reportedly took these vignettes as sort of an experiment and the success that Strong has seen has caused them to view that they are still effective even in today's WWE. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

