Triple H Added To Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Alumni Hall Of Fame

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 11, 2017 - 9:56am
WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque joined Vince McMahon in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Alumni Hall Of Fame this week.

WWE sent out the following press release on Wednesday to make the announcement.

Paul Levesque to be inducted into Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame

DALLAS — Paul "Triple H" Levesque will enter the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Alumni Hall of Fame today in Dallas. The Hall of Fame honors distinguished people who got their start at their local Boys & Girls Club.

Levesque enters the Hall of Fame alongside six other inductees: WNBA star Skylar Diggins, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, actor Anthony Anderson, Dr. Dante Lauretta and Dr. Philip Schein.

A member of the Nashua, N.H., Club, Levesque debuted in WWE in 1995 and has gone on to capture 14 World Championships in addition to becoming a successful executive within the company.

He will join WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who entered the BGCA Hall of Fame in 2015.


