John Cena On Wrestling Less & Acting More, Mainstream Acceptance

Sponsored Links



Longtime WWE Superstar and co-star of the new film, "The Wall," John Cena, recently spoke with Metro.us to promote his new movie. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On taking more acting work and wrestling less the past couple of years:

"I would do both at the same time, but the movie guys are a little weird with their insurance. They don't want me to go smashing my face up. [Laughs] I'm excited for all the opportunities outside the WWE ring, only because it raises awareness of the WWE. I take great pride in my profession, but I'm very aware of the perception of it. I think a lot of people think we are just what we are, and that's it. There's nothing wrong with that. But there are plenty of talented people who travel with the WWE and produce wonderful entertainment every week. We do live sports entertainment, and it's like no other. To be able to do stuff like this outside of the norm and for people to say, 'Wow, that's pretty good,' that bodes well for getting more eyes on the ring."

On the "mainstream" starting to accept WWE and pro wrestling more and more:

"More and more. And a lot of our methods of entertainment are being adopted by both mainstream sports and mainstream entertainment. If you look at how ESPN has shifted its content, the way shows feature a lot of argumentative debate rather than informative sports reporting, then sports borrows a lot from the WWE. I'm very happy to see it, and I think that's what leading to more understanding of what we do and respecting it."

Check out the complete John Cena interview at Metro.us.