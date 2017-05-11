WWE Paying More Attention to Indies; WWE Offering Raw/SD Tickets for One Price

Sponsored Links

This year, the 4th of July falls on a Tuesday and WWE officials are reportedly bracing for a difficult night for ticket sales for Smackdown. In fact, they are running a special two-for-one ticket offer where fans would get to attend both Raw and Smackdown for one price. Both the 7/3 Raw and the 7/4 Smackdown are slated to take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.





WWE has begun to pay way more attention to the independent promotions in the U.S. lately. Apparently many WWE network staff members will be attending indie shows live over the next several months to get an even closer look. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





