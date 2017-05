Sponsored Links

Here are recent WWE attendance figures:



April 10 - Raw in Uniondale, NY drew a sellout 9,500

April 11 - Smackdown in Boston, MA drew 8,000

April 14 - Raw house show in Providence, RI drew 6,000

April 15 - Raw house show in Champaign, IL drew 3,500

April 15 - Smackdown house show in Springfield, MO drew 3,000

April 16 - Raw house show in Cincinnati, OH drew 4,000

April 16 - Smackdown house show in Cap Girardeau, MO drew 1,500

May 4 - Raw house show in Bologna, Italy drew 8,500

May 4 - Smackdown house show in Glasgow, Scotland drew 7,000

May 5 - Raw house show in Dublin, Ireland drew a sellout 10,500

May 5 - Smackdown house show in Cardiff, Wales drew a sellout 7,000

May 6 - Raw house show in Belfast, Northern Ireland drew a sellout 10,500

May 6 - Smackdown house show in Valencia, Spain drew 8,500

May 7 - Raw house show in Liverpool, England drew a sellout 9,000

May 7 - Smackdown house show in Coruna, Spain drew 4,000

May 8 - Raw in London, England drew a sellout 14,500

May 8 - Smackdown house show in Bournemouth, England drew a sellout 2,900

May 9 - Smakdown in London, England drew 12,500

May 9 - Raw house show in Lille, France drew a sellout 4,500 Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter







