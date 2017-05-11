Justin Roberts Talks About Meeting Vince McMahon For First Time, More

Sponsored Links



Former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts recently spoke with our friends at WrestlingInc.com for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how he got his job with WWE:

"I was working the independents since I was 16 and when I was 22, I was sending video tapes and resumes all the time. I had been sending them to WWF and WCW and then when it became WWE and I just been sending stuff for a long time. Right when I graduated college I let them know that I just graduated college willing to do anything you guys need. I had sent a lot of emails and letters in the past, but they just never really responded. Then when I sent this one, we talked about it and said that they were going to give me a tryout so they gave me a dark match at Raw and two dark matches on SmackDown the next night."

On what it was like meeting Vince McMahon for the first time:

"Intimidating. But, he was really cool and nice. Just kind of welcoming. One of the days inside an elevator it was me, John Cena, Shelton Benjamin, Rob Conway and maybe one more, but elevators are pretty awkward to begin with, and us in there with Vince was very awkward. One of them thanked him for the opportunity, but he said, no, thank you guys. You guys are the future. Cena really took that to heart there."

