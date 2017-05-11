The New Day Share Funny Vince McMahon Story, Talk Young Bucks/WWE [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums] Follow @RajahNews



Former WWE Tag-Team Champions and this year's WrestleMania 33 hosts, The New Day, recently spoke with Sports Keeda for an interview. New Day members Big E. and Kofi Kingston spoke with the media outlet. Below are some of the highlights. On a funny Vince McMahon story: " Kofi : For me, and E can resonate with this too, so we were trying to figure out what music we wanted to use. The initial music they gave us was like extremely old-school gospel music. Slow, like you couldn't get behind it. So, we gave them some Kirk Franklin and they came up with The New Day theme. And when they came up with it, we were all listening to it in a room. So after the show, we had like a big speaker and it was so loud. Big E : So loud Kofi : And you know Vince. Really stoic for the most part except when he's getting angry on TV. But this was a side of him I'd never seen, him just rocking out. Him just stomping his foot (enacts it). And I'm not even doing it justice right now, because he was so into it...and we're all sitting there like we didn't want to be respectful, but this was just funny, man. Like you didn't expect Vince McMahon to be getting down to this Kirk Franklin style gospel music and he was just so into it. I'm sitting there, just kicking E. Big E : That's certainly my favourite moment too. You can't do justice till you're in that moment. I was shocked at just how much into the church music he was. Kofi : It's one of the biggest travesties in the history of the WWE that, that moment was not caught on film. Because the 5 or 6 of us who were in the room are the only ones who've gotten to see that. And it's here (points to head). It really should have been on film." On if they ever see themselves squaring off with The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks): " Big E : (Dramatically) Ah, we'll see. We shall see. The Elite are very talented individuals. And I think it would be a phenomenal matchup. Maybe. One day. Keep dreaming. Kofi : The thing about it too is that there are a lot of people in the WWE that you thought would never be there. Oh, Kevin Owens would never be here. Then, he's The Universal Champion, The United States Champion. So many people. AJ Styles. Now here he is. So you never know who's going to be in WWE." Check out the complete New Day interview at SportsKeeda.com.





