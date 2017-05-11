John Cena On Nikki Bella's Reaction To WM33 Proposal, WWE Retirement

Sponsored Links



Longtime top WWE Superstar and emerging Hollywood actor John Cena recently spoke with FOX News to promote his new film, "The Wall." Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On whether or not he was worried about Nikki Bella's reaction to his marriage proposal in the ring at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year:

"That was the most nervous I have ever been in my entire life and not only was I worried about her response but I was worried about the reaction of the 75,000 people of the Camping World Stadium. I didn't know that they would react in such a positive way, and I'm forever indebted to our fans for being able to allow me to celebrate the greatest moment of my life."

On if he thought the fans would boo at the segment:

"If you watch WWE programming, sometimes they like me, sometimes they don't. Our audience has an interesting way of letting you know how they feel. When you are genuine, you take a genuine risk."

On if he sees himself retiring from the pro wrestling business in the near future:

"As far as the performance level it's definitely a business for the young and I am on the older side of young but I don't think I'll ever not be involved with the WWE. They will have to tell me that they no longer need my services because it is my home."

