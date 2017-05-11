Total Divas Viewership Increases For Season Six Finale Episode

The Wednesday, May 10th episode of Total Divas on E! saw an increase in viewership by 19 percent for the season six finale.

Last night's show drew 683,000 viewers, according to a report by Showbuzz Daily. By comparison, last week's episode of Total Divas drew 576,000 viewers to E!

The 683,000 viewer mark for the season six finale of Total Divas marks the fourth-most-viewed episode of the season, trailing episode six (705,000 viewers), episode seven (734,000 viewers) and episode ten (696,000 viewers).

