NXT TakeOver: Chicago Lineup: New Matches Added This Week

In addition to the WWE U.K. Title bout and the change to the NXT Women's Championship bout, the NXT World Championship main event was made official for the next NXT TakeOver special this week.

WWE officially announced Bobby Roode vs. Hideo Itami for the NXT World Championship as the main event of their upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago special scheduled for WWE Backlash pay-per-view weekend.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the current official lineup for the NXT TakeOver: Chicago live WWE Network special:

NXT TAKEOVER: CHICAGO 2017 NXT World Championship

- Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami NXT Women's Championship

- Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ruby Riot NXT World Tag-Team Championships

- The Authors Of Pain (c) vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa WWE U.K. Championship

- Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne

Join us here on Saturday, May 20th for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.