Possible Opponents for Lesnar in July; WWE Expects Strowman Back for Summerslam

If Strowman is indeed unable to work the July PPV, it appears that either Finn Balor or Seth Rollins would be the most likely opponent for Brock Lesnar since Roman Reigns is still penciled in to face him at next year's WrestleMania.
As of this writing, WWE officials are comfortable in saying that they expect Strowman back for Summerslam in August, which is where he will likely face Brock Lesnar. However, nothing will be set in stone until Braun actually goes under the knife and doctors lay out a timetable for his return.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.