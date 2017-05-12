Possible Opponents for Lesnar in July; WWE Expects Strowman Back for Summerslam

Sponsored Links

If Strowman is indeed unable to work the July PPV, it appears that either Finn Balor or Seth Rollins would be the most likely opponent for Brock Lesnar since Roman Reigns is still penciled in to face him at next year's WrestleMania.





As of this writing, WWE officials are comfortable in saying that they expect Strowman back for Summerslam in August, which is where he will likely face Brock Lesnar. However, nothing will be set in stone until Braun actually goes under the knife and doctors lay out a timetable for his return. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more