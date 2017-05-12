WWE Officials Meeting to Discuss Upcoming Creative Plans; News on Monday's Raw

Sponsored Links

When this week's Raw was being written by creative, all of the plans for the show were said to be put on hold as word had just come in of Braun Strowman's injury. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter , it is likely the big reason why the show seemed to be "directionless" as everything is now up in the air and the matches for Extreme Rules will only become clear after Raw next week.





Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live indicated that the WWE creative team was planning on meeting on Thursday to discuss their plans moving forward for spring and into the summer. With Braun Strowman's status up in the air, the big question will be what the main event will be for the July "Great Balls of Fire" PPV.





