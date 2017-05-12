News on Charlotte Possibly Turning Heel Again; Internal Opposition to Her as a Face

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 12, 2017 - 3:25am
-- When WWE turned Charlotte babyface with her move to Smackdown, there were many officials who opposed tht decision because they felt it was not the right time to turn her, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

-- The mentality at the time was to balance the sides in terms of heels vs. faces, but with the latest developments on Smackdown, it looks like WWE is already teasing turning Charlotte back into a heel.

-- Another thought is that Charlotte will remain a face and feud with Naomi, who will also be a face, but Charlotte will play more of a heelish role much like her father Ric Flair did for much of his career.




