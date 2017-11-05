WWE Live Event Results (5/11/17) - Stuttgart, Germany

Sponsored Links



Hi, my name is Jens and I work for wrestling-infos.de. We attended last night's show in Stuttgart, Germany. Here are the results..

WWE RAW Live Event

Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany

05/11/2017

1. Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

Fatal Three Way Tag Team Match

The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) (c) defeated Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass. Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Sheamus, and Jeff followed with a Swanton Bomb for the win.

2. Match

Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax & Alicia Fox.

3. Match

Eight Men Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Kalisto & The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth) defeated Titus O'Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins & Curtis Axel.

4. Match

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Triple Threat Match

Neville (c) defeated Austin Aries and Aleister Black.

5. Match

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Singles Match

Dean Ambrose (c) defeated The Miz (w/ Maryse).

6. Match

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Singles Match

Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Bayley.

7. Match

Singles Match

Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson (w/ Luke Gallows).

8. Match

Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe.

