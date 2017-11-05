WWE Live Event Results (5/11/17) - Sheffield, England

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Brett Hadley for sending this in:

Hi! Thought I'd pass on the results from the asmackdown Alice house show in

Sheffield.

1 - Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler

2 - Tye Dillinger and Breezango defeated The Ascension and Aiden English

3 - Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan

4 - Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte def. Tamina, Natalia and Carmella.

5 - Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn to retain his US title. Zayn Helluva kicked KO

after the match.

6. Tyler Bate, Sam Gradwell and Trent Seven def. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners

and James Drake.

7. Baron Corbin def. Mojo Rawley

8. The Uso's def. The Colons and American Alpha to retain their tag titles.

9. Randy Orton def. AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE Title.

Fun night. Naomi has a cool entrance. Charlotte, Styles, Nakamura and Orton

got the biggest crowd reactions.