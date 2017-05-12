The LAWcast Ep. 7 - The WCW Spring Stampede That You Voted For!

Sponsored Links



This week on the ever fresh and buoyant Lawcast, your hosts are breaking down the listener's choice for the most interesting Spring Stampede, WCW Spring Stampede 1999! And boy is it ever interesting. From the last spasm of life for Goldberg's push, to the unmasking of Rey Mysterio, all the way over to the unrealized potential of Booker T, this show opens the doors for a big ol' discussion on the fall of WCW. It represents all that was wrong with WCW, while at the same time being perhaps the final good show in WCW history!

