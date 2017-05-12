Videos: Alberto El Patron Wins Global Championship At Impact Wrestling

On this week's edition of Impact Wrestling, which aired Thursday evening on Pop TV, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio, now working under the ring name Alberto El Patron, captured the Global Championship.

El Patron defeated Magnus to win the Global Force Championship title in the main event of Thursday night's episode.

Check out video footage of El Patron's Global Championship victory from this week's Impact Wrestling show above and below.




