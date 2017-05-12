The Miz Comments On Returning To Host MTV Reunion Special Next Week

Sponsored Links



Earlier this week, MTV announced that WWE Superstar and former Real World cast member The Miz will return to host their upcoming reunion special, "Invasion of the Champions."

The Miz will host the special, which is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 16th at 8pm EST.

The longtime WWE veteran and former Real World cast member spoke with MTV News about returning to host the reunion special next Tuesday evening.

"It's awesome to be back," Miz told MTV News. "This is where it all started for me. MTV gave me the opportunity to believe in myself and do anything I wanted, and now I get to be a WWE superstar, which was my childhood dream."

The Miz continued, "And I guarantee I would not be where I was today if it wasn't for MTV."