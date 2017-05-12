WWE Announces New TV Deal For RAW & SmackDown Live In Turkey

On Friday, WWE announced that both RAW and SmackDown Live will resume airing in Turkey starting this weekend.
Below is the official press release that WWE issued on Friday afternoon via the Business Wire.
WWE® and S-Sport Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Televise Raw® and SmackDown® in Turkey
ISTANBUL & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Saran Media today announced a new multi-year agreement to televise WWE’s flagship programs Raw and SmackDown in Turkey on S-Sport beginning tomorrow.
Every Saturday at midnight, S-Sport will televise a two-hour edition of Raw followed by a one-hour edition of SmackDown at 2 a.m., both in Turkish. Fans will be able to follow their favorite WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns™, AJ Styles™, Seth Rollins™, Kevin Owens™, Alexa Bliss™, Charlotte Flair™, Dean Ambrose™, and Shinsuke Nakamura™ among many others. S-Sport subscribers can also watch episodes they missed through video on demand and S-Sport’s 7-Day Catch-Up feature.
"We are proud to work with Saran Media to televise WWE’s premier programs Raw and SmackDown to our passionate fans in Turkey,” said Ed Wells, WWE Executive Vice President, International. “This new multi-year agreement shows the increasing global growth of WWE, while also giving us the opportunity to connect with local fans by delivering WWE content via a first-class platform."
"Turks love sports in all forms, and WWE is a very popular brand in particular, especially for the Turkish youth,” said Selim Usta, General Manager of Saran Media. WWE will be in good company with S-Sport’s other premier programming including the English Premier League, NBA, Formula 1, ATP 500 and Moto GP."
Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more