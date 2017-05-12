The Young Bucks Talk About Leaving TNA, Possibly Signing With WWE

Sponsored Links



Decorated veteran wrestling tag-team The Young Bucks -- Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson -- recently appeared as guests on former WWE Superstars' Edge and Christian's "Podcast Of Awesomeness" for an in-depth interview.

Regarding leaving Impact Wrestling, Nick Jackson said it was a major turning point in their career.

"One of those moments was leaving TNA, to be honest," said Nick. "It took guts for us to leave something that could have been even more better than what it was at that point. But we felt like we were being underutilized at that point and we weren't making money at all really."

Jackson continued, "I think it took guts for us and it showed that we had confidence in ourselves to leave there and try to get popular on our own. From there, we said to ourselves, 'let's just try something different and try to have fun' and from there on out though, it seemed like it clicked."

As far as the always-asked topic of a potential run in WWE, The Young Bucks pointed out that they have an 18-month outstanding contract, so it won't be anytime soon, but could still happen one day.

"Right now, we can't, obviously, because we're under a contract for the next, what, 18 months or so," said Nick Jackson. "But I don't know. It's such a hard question to answer because right now, I'd say 'no', obviously, because I can't and we're having a blast, like, on our own, doing it the way we do it."

Nick continued, "We're having a good time doing it. I don't know. It's never say 'never', I guess. You can't really say 'no' to that because that is the place everyone has wanted to wrestle, so I can't say 'no', but, as of now, we're happy with what we're doing."

Matt Jackson also chimed in, sharing his two cents regarding the possibility of The Young Bucks winding up in the WWE Universe down the line.

"Even if we were available right now, now is not the time to go for us because everybody in the world is going there and so for the first time I can even remember, it doesn't seem cool to go there right now," said Matt Jackson. "I think for us, if we did sign right now, we'd probably be lost in the shuffle."

Matt added, "And we're so, so, so appreciated right now, like, by the companies we wrestle for. Like, we're pushed to the top, we're in the main events, we pretty much get whatever we want creatively. Like, we're doing our own angles at this point, so how do we… it would be hard to walk away from all that. But in 18 months, two years, or whatever our contract is, it'll be interesting because I'm sure we're going to at least want to talk to every company and to make a great decision for our families and for ourselves. And I think if it doesn't happen in 18 months, then, it probably won't happen."

Check out the full episode of E&C's Podcast Of Awesomeness featuring The Young Bucks interview at Art19.com.