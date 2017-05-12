Final Lineup For Tonight's ROH: War Of The Worlds 2017 PPV

Later this evening at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Ring Of Honor will hold their "War of the Worlds" pay-per-view event.

ROH: War Of The Worlds 2017 airs live tonight via pay-per-view with the following lineup:

ROH: WAR OF THE WORLDS 2017

Ring Of Honor World Championsip
- Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody vs. Jay Lethal

Ring Of Honor World Television Championship
- Marty Scurll (c) vs. Matt Sydal

Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Championship
- The Young Bucks (c) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon

Ring Of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championship
- Bully Ray & The Briscoes (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & RPG Vice

Four Corner Survival Match
- Kushida vs. Bobby Fish vs. Dalton Castle vs. Silas Young

- Adam Cole vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

- Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page

- War Machine vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon vs. Search And Destroy

- Will Ospreay vs. Jay White




