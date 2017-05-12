Final Lineup For Tonight's ROH: War Of The Worlds 2017 PPV

Later this evening at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Ring Of Honor will hold their "War of the Worlds" pay-per-view event.
ROH: War Of The Worlds 2017 airs live tonight via pay-per-view with the following lineup:
ROH: WAR OF THE WORLDS 2017
Ring Of Honor World Championsip
- Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody vs. Jay Lethal
Ring Of Honor World Television Championship
- Marty Scurll (c) vs. Matt Sydal
Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Championship
- The Young Bucks (c) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon
Ring Of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championship
- Bully Ray & The Briscoes (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & RPG Vice
Four Corner Survival Match
- Kushida vs. Bobby Fish vs. Dalton Castle vs. Silas Young
- Adam Cole vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page
- War Machine vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon vs. Search And Destroy
- Will Ospreay vs. Jay White
