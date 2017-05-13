Update on Io Shirai in WWE; Details of Kairi Hojo's Contract

Sponsored Links

Io Shirai has not signed a contract with WWE yet and her visit to the Performance Center back in March apparently did go that well from her perspective. WWE had her out there as more or less to try and recruit her to join the company but only her fellow wrestler in Stardom, Kairi Hojo has officially signed.





As noted, Kairi Hojo announced that she's leaving Stardom though never specifically mentioning that she was headed to WWE. However, in March she has signed a three-year contract worth $60,000 per year with WWE which was a tough pill to swallow for Stardom as she made more than with them in Japan. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





