Jinder Mahal On His WWE Push, Working With Orton, Singh Brothers

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Sports Keeda to promote the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On moving to SmackDown Live and almost immediately being pushed to the main event picture: "It's been great. They say SmackDown Live is the land of opportunity and I think I've proved that it really is. The move has been great. When I originally debuted in 2011, I was on SmackDown. At the time, they were separate from RAW so I feel at home on SmackDown. It's good to be back. RAW is also a great show but I feel, for me, SmackDown is a better opportunity and I've run with the opportunity so far on the blue brand."

On what it's like working with Randy Orton: "The experience is great. I'm on the European tour so I get to wrestle Randy Orton every night. I try to pick up points every time on how to beat him at WWE Backlash to win the WWE Championship. Working with him is great. He's a legend in the business. As they say, he's the legend killer but I think it's time for someone new to challenge him. I'm younger than him, I'm faster than him and I'm in better shape than him. I'm also stronger than him and don't have any injuries so I think it's time for a new WWE Champion."

On The Singh Brothers: "The Singh Brothers are good. I've actually known them for a long time. They were wrestling in Canada before this and it's good to see them on SmackDown Live also. They were on 205 Live and NXT earlier. Now they're helping me out (laughs) so it's good that I have somebody in my corner watching my back."

Check out the complete Jinder Mahal interview at Sportskeeda.com.