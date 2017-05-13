Brock Lesnar Added To Four Additional RAW Shows In June & July

This week, WWE announced additional dates for upcoming RAW shows in the months of June and July.

The reigning WWE Universal Champion has been added to the upcoming RAW shows in Lafayette, Louisiana on June 12th, Los Angeles, California on June 26th, Phoenix Arizona on July 3rd and July 10th in Houston, Texas.

As noted, "The Beast Incarnate" is scheduled to make the first official defense of his WWE Universal Championship at the brand new WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, which goes down live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, July 9th.




