More on Potential Upcoming Storylines & Opponents for Brock Lesnar

-- As noted before, with WWE not planning on having Roman Reigns face Brock Lesnar until next year's WrestleMania, the company is lining up other opponents for Lesnar for the remainder of the year. Braun Strowman is up first with an anticipated match at Summerslam and the rumor is that Seth Rollins is next in line and Finn Balor will follow.

-- The big question remains on who Lesnar will face at the "Great Balls of Fire" PPV in July as it would depend on Braun Strowman's recovery from elbow surgery. According to sources, WWE is proceeding under the assumption that Strowman will miss that PPV, in which case it's possible we could see Rollins bumped up to face Lesnar at that time.

-- As is always the case with WWE booking pretty much week-to-week, things are not even close to being set in stone, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Strowman.