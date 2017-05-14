Report: Roman Reigns to Challenge for Intercontinental Title?

Sponsored Links



The following notes should be taken as rumors until further notice

-- According to an unconfirmed report, with Braun Strowman injured for the next 1-2 months, WWE is planning a storyline with Roman Reigns going after the Intercontinental Title as a way to keep him out of the Universal Title picture until at least the next six months.

-- The original idea - before Strowman's injury - was for Reigns to feud with The Miz, after the latter would win the Intercontinental Title from Dean Ambrose at Extreme Rules. However, it's now possible that the Reigns/Miz program could be moved up for that PPV as the event appears to be lacking a major main event calibre match with Brock Lesnar not scheduled.

-- If this happens, the likely scenario for Miz to win the Intercontinental Title from Dean Ambrose is for WWE to have that match take place on an upcoming Raw.