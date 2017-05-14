Adam "Hangman" Page Talks Being In Bullet Club, First Year In ROH

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 14, 2017 - 12:32pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Pro wrestling veteran Adam "Hangman" Page recently spoke with Sporting News for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On being in the Bullet Club: "We've been seeing it for three years, four years now. I don't think I've been to a wrestling show in the past three or four years where there aren't a handful of people wearing a Bullet Club shirt. Anywhere. And Bullet Club isn't just a Ring of Honor or New Japan thing. It's something that has pervaded every corner of wrestling. I knew that going in which made it all the more cool."

On his first year in Ring Of Honor: "That first year I was in Ring of Honor, maybe it wasn't even a year, I was wearing the trucker hat thing and wearing John Deere stuff because I felt like part of what made me different from a lot of guys was that I was kind of a good ol' boy and a southern type of guy. I don't know if that's something that resonates a lot with wrestling fans today. I found that out. That made me kind of bitter about wrestling because I felt like who I thought I was wasn't something those people were interested in. And that made me bitter. I kind of carried that bitterness for a long time. I think that's starting to come out now in my work."

Check out the complete Adam "Hangman" Page interview at SportingNews.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.