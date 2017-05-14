AJ Styles On Karl Anderson Bringing "Too Sweet" Gesture To The Bullet Club

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE recently released a new episode of their WWE Network original series, "Table For 3," which features WWE Hall Of Famers Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels, as well as former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

During the episode, which is available now via WWE's digital subscription service, "The Phenomenal One" gave credit to Karl Anderson for reviving Nash and HBK's old "Too Sweet" Kliq hand gesture to The Bullet Club.

"To tell you the truth, it was actually Finn Bálor and Karl Anderson who got the thing started," said Styles. "Obviously, big fans of the nWo and for some reason, just threw up the 'too sweet'. But it was like, 'dude, they're going to think we're trying to be like the nWo.'"

Styles continued, "But once they started doing it, it just caught on and it was all cool all over again." Styles added, "it wasn't just something that you did for wrestling. It was something we did."

