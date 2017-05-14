Update On John Cena's WWE Status: Return Set For 7/4

Sponsored Links



Longtime top WWE Superstar John Cena is currently on hiatus from the promotion while he works on various outside projects, including a media tour for his new film, "The Wall," as well as filming, "Daddy's Home 2."

As noted recently, WWE is scheduled to return to the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona for RAW and SmackDown Live tapings on Monday, July 3rd and Tuesday, July 4th, respectively.

As things stand right now, Cena is advertised to appear at the SmackDown Live show on 7/4. It is currently the only date WWE has Cena advertised for at the moment.

Cena has been on hiatus from WWE since his mixed tag-team match and post-match proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 back in early April.