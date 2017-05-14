JBL: Roman Reigns Is The Future Of WWE

During the latest episode of the WWE Network original series, "Bring It To The Table," longtime WWE veteran JBL offered high praise to current WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

As JBL explained during the show, Reigns consistently puts on good matches inside the squared circle.

The former APA member also predicted that Reigns is "the future of this company."

"Roman Reigns has good match, after good match, after good match," said JBL during the show. "I mean, the guy is the future of this company. And people who want to hate him, please continue to do it."

JBL continued, "It certainly is your right, but you're hating him for the wrong reason. This guy goes out and puts out quality after quality [match] every single night."

Check out the latest episode of "Bring It To The Table" right now on the WWE Network.




