Photo: NXT Superstars Meet Impact Wrestling Star At NXT Event

NXT Superstars Nikki Cross and Alexander Wolfe visited Impact Wrestling star ODB's food truck during a recent NXT live event in Daytona Beach, Florida.

ODB parked her food truck at the event and sold food that featured her trademark Bar-B-Q Whiskey Sauce.

Cross took to her official Twitter page earlier this week to share a photo of herself with ODB in Daytona Beach.

"Great to finally meet [ODB] at #NXTDaytona," wrote Cross. "Can't wait to tuck into my beef nachos!!!"




