Video: Mick Foley Likes Idea Of The Rock For U.S. President

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 14, 2017 - 8:46pm
As noted, former WWE Superstar and Hollywood A-lister Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson again addressed talk of a potential run for President of the United States in a in-depth GQ feature.

In a related follow-up, Rock's former "Rock 'N' Sock Connection" tag-team partner, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley, recently spoke with TMZ Sports about the topic.

As Foley explains during the interview, which you can watch above, he is "dead serious" in endorsing the idea of The Rock running for U.S. President, noting he would like to see a debate between "The Great One" and current U.S. President, Donald Trump.




