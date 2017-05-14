Vince McMahon Congratulates Triple H On BGCA Hall Of Fame Induction

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 14, 2017 - 8:53pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

As noted, WWE Superstar and Executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall Of Fame this week, joining Vince McMahon as the second WWE representative to receive the honor.

On Friday, the WWE Chairman, who himself was inducted into the same Hall of Fame back in 2015, took to social media to comment on his son-in law also receiving the honor.

"Proud to see the @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame welcome @TripleH as part of its 2017 class," wrote McMahon via his official Twitter page.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.