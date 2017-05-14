Vince McMahon Congratulates Triple H On BGCA Hall Of Fame Induction

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Superstar and Executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall Of Fame this week, joining Vince McMahon as the second WWE representative to receive the honor.

On Friday, the WWE Chairman, who himself was inducted into the same Hall of Fame back in 2015, took to social media to comment on his son-in law also receiving the honor.

"Proud to see the @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame welcome @TripleH as part of its 2017 class," wrote McMahon via his official Twitter page.