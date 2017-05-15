WWE Raw Preview: Ambrose vs. Miz, Strowman/Reigns, Rollins/Joe, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here are excerpts from the official WWE.com preview for tonight's Raw:

Dean Ambrose to defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz next Monday night on Raw

One week after Dean Ambrose and The Miz assumed control of Team Red as Co-Acting General Managers, The Lunatic Fringe and The A-Lister will clash for the Intercontinental Championship, live on Raw.

What’s next for Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman?

Although The Big Dog is clearly still recovering from his brutal encounter with Strowman at WWE Payback, it’s clear that Reigns gained the upper hand against the juggernaut this past Monday night, and no doubt exacerbated the lingering injury to Strowman’s arm. How will Raw General Manager Kurt Angle handle this escalating situation?

“The Bar” is officially raised

The Swiss Cyborg and The Alabaster Gladiator avoided a direct confrontation with Matt & Jeff in London, choosing instead to battle the brothers when the titles are on the line. When will this championship confrontation take place?

Alexa Bliss’ “new best friend” stands tall

Nia seems determined to aid Alexa in pummeling any and all opposition to her crown, including Mickie James and former titleholder Bayley. With Jax on her side, has Alexa become untouchable?

It’s over when Samoa Joe says it’s over

After repeatedly sending Seth Rollins headfirst into an exposed turnbuckle and locking The Kingslayer in the Coquina Clutch Monday night, Samoa Joe made it a point to tell his foe, “It’s over when I say it’s over.” Despite Rollins’ victory over Joe at WWE Payback, Rollins will be hard-pressed to truly conquer The Samoan Submission Machine. How will Rollins retaliate?