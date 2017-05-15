Report: Former WWE Superstar Backstage At ROH PPV & TV Taping

In addition to their "War Of The Worlds 2017" pay-per-view at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, ROH taped some future episodes of ROH TV as part of their "War Of The Worlds Tour" this past weekend.

While he did not make his actual ROH promotional debut at the PPV or TV tapings over the weekend, recently released former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillains tag-team was reportedly backstage at the TV tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Gotch, who along with Aiden English, is a former NXT World Tag-Team Champion. The former WWE Superstar was also backstage at the aforementioned "ROH: War Of The Worlds" PPV in NYC on Friday evening.




