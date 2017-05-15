Spoiler Photos: Title Changes Hands At ROH TV Taping In Philadelphia

Sponsored Links



As noted, Ring Of Honor held their "ROH: War Of The Worlds 2017" pay-per-view and subsequent television tapings in New York City and Philadelphia, respectively, over the weekend.

During the ROH TV taping in Philly, former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA defeated Marty Scurll to become the brand new ROH Television Champion.

There has been talk within the industry for a while now that KUSHIDA would enter the scene in ROH with a bang, getting an immediate top-level push straight out of the gate. Winning the ROH TV Title at the tapings in Philly this past weekend is clearly an example of that.

Former Ring Of Honor owner Cary Silkin took to social media on Sunday evening, posting the following photos of the new ROH TV Champion KUSHIDA on his official Twitter page.