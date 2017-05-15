Spoiler: DGUSA, EVOLVE & CHIKARA Star Makes ROH Debut At TV Taping

Sponsored Links



As noted, Ring Of Honor presented their "War Of The Worlds 2017" pay-per-view from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday, and held subsequent television tapings in Philadelphia this past weekend for four weeks worth of upcoming episodes.

In addition to the news we reported previously regarding recently released WWE Superstar Simon Gotch being backstage at the PPV and TV tapings, as well as former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA capturing the ROH Television Championship from Marty Scurll, a big debut took place over the weekend.

Former Dragon Gate USA, EVOLVE Wrestling and CHIKARA talent Chuck Taylor made his ROH promotional debut at the aforementioned television tapings in Philly, serving as the surprise mystery tag-team partner of Roppongi Vice against The Bullet Club.

The match saw the team of Chuck Taylor and Roppongi Vice pick up the victory when Taylor pinned Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks after blasting him with the Awful Waffle for the 1-2-3.