Spoilers* ROH TV Tapings From Philadelphia, PA. (Four Weeks Of Shows)

Following their "War Of The Worlds 2017" pay-per-view event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Friday evening, Ring Of Honor (ROH) held a set of television tapings for four future episodes of ROH TV.

Featured below are complete spoiler results of the four weeks of upcoming ROH TV shows that were taped this past weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Credit goes to Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.com for the following report.)

ROH: WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR 2017 FINALE

WEEK ONE:

*The taping opened with The Young Bucks introducing Marty Scurll as the newest member of the Bullet Club.

*Josh Woods defeated David Starr. Philly was solidly behind Starr.

*Jay Lethal defeated The Beer City Bruisers by DQ when Silas Young interfered. Young did a promo before the bout knocking Lethal as the company's golden boy. They were beating Lethal when Bobby Fish made the save.

*Cody Rhodes pinned Kazarian with Cross Rhodes.

Women of Honor:

*Sumie Sakai & Gabbra (I think that's what the name was) defeated Tasha Steel & Bonesaw Brooks.

WEEK TWO:

*IWGP Tag Team champions War Machine defeated Will Ferrara & Cheeseburger. Completely entertaining massacre.

*The complete LIJ (BUSHI & Naito & SANADA & EVIL) defeated Dalton Castle & ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Briscoes & Billy Ray when Tetsuya Naito pinned Mark Briscoe.

*Hangman Page pinned Adam Cole. Cole got a big farewell reaction after but Marty Scurll came out and ruined it. Cole vs. Scurll later tonight.

They announced a 10/20 return to Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Women of Honor:

Kelly Klein pinned Jenny Rose. Mandy Leon was commentating and got involved when Klein cheated. Leon got into it with Klein but accidentally hit Rose.

WEEK THREE:

*Roppongi Vice and the debuting Chuck Taylor defeated ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Hangman Page. RPG Vice introduced Chuck Taylor as their mystery partner. They were doing a deal where Taylor and Rocky Romero were each trying to show Beretta that they were his best friend. Taylor pinned Matt Jackson with the Awful Waffle.

*Jon Gresham and Jay White vs. The Rebellion's Shane Taylor and Rhett Titus went to a double DQ when everyone else got involved, leading to a challenge for an eight man tag where the losing team disbands.

*KUSHIDA defeated Marty Scurll to win the ROH Television championship.

WEEK 4 - 300th ROH on Sinclair Episode

*Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser defeated Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal when Young pinned Lethal.

*Matt Taven & Vinnie Marseglia defeated The Boys. They attacked them in the aisle and it was just a beatdown. Dalton Castle finally made the save. Briscoes and Bully Ray hit the ring to back up Castle.

*Punishment Martinez defeated J. Diesel. He kept beating Diesel and laid out Cheeseburger and Ferrara when they came out to help. Jay White hit the ring and Martinez backed off.

*ROH champ Chris Daniels & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Frankie Kazarian defeated Gedo & Will Ospreay & Hirooki Goto when Daniels pinned Gedo with the Best Moonsault Ever. Cody Rhodes attacked Daniels and laid him out after.

*In a Philadelphia Street Fight, Marty Scurll defeated Adam Cole with a chicken wing. The Young Bucks interfered to assist Scurll. Cole fought all the way to the end. After, Cole gave a quick speech where he said ROH was a family and that whatever happens going forward, thank you to ROH and the fans.