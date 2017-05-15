Johnny Mundo Explains Not Re-Signing With WWE, Original Post-WWE Plans

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar and Lucha Underground talent John Morrison (aka Johnny Mundo) recently appeared as a guest on Colt Cabana's "The Art Of Wrestling" podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On not being released by WWE, but choosing not to re-sign and the reason why: "I wouldn't say I quit or was released. At the end of 2011, I just didn't resign. I let my contract run out. They offered me a couple of things. They didn't offer me what I wanted. I wanted to make a movie and I didn't want to work 250 days a year."

"That's one of the reasons I left. I was tired of just kind of being on that express train, whatever you want to call it, so to speak. It just sort of shoots forward and you have no creative autonomy, no control over your time, and there's not much time for side projects or family and friends."

On what he planned to do after leaving WWE and why things didn't go as he thought they would: "When you leave WWE, like, when I left I was thinking, 'maybe I'll take, like, a year off, and in that year, I'll probably do a Marvel movie, maybe a couple of movies. I don't know.' And, obviously, completely unrealistic."

"I was thinking with the TV exposure I had with WWE, and it's kind of hard to explain to people sometimes how many countless hours you are on television when you've been on the road with WWE. I was thinking that was going to open doors, get me auditions, and get me into a lot of high profile roles. The thing that I didn't take into consideration is that acting, like wrestling, is a skill. And, as many people are fans of wrestling that are going to be excited to meet you, talk about what The Undertaker and John Cena were like, there [are] a lot of people out there who are movie producers and casting directors who are not impressed with wrestling on your resume."

Check out the complete Johnny Mundo (John Morrison) interview at SoundCloud.com.