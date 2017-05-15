Adam Page Talks Origins Of "Hangman" Gimmick, ROH's Recent Growth & More

Sponsored Links



Ring Of Honor (ROH) wrestler Adam "Hangman" Page recently spoke with Channel Guide Magazine for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the transition from being a school teacher to a full-time professional wrestler: "With one phone call I was told I would be in Bullet Club and I was going to Japan for three weeks, then continually after that. It was pretty cool and life-changing. At the time I was a high school teacher. I taught graphic design, multimedia and journalism. I would take sick days and wrestle on the weekends. At that point I knew if I was doing three week tours of Japan I couldn't keep teaching because I couldn't be "sick" that long. I could also afford not to teach anymore because I would be more in-demand so to speak. I quit teaching and became a full-time wrestler. That more than anything in my whole career changed my life."

On the origins of his "Hangman" character / gimmick: "I knew Adam Cole was joining Bullet Club followed by myself. We both would have the same first name and four letter last names, as well as starting to show up frequently in Japan in Bullet Club. So to avoid confusion, I knew I wanted to change up my name. I also knew my character in Bullet Club would have to be a little bit different because in my time in Ring of Honor I hadn't been a very playful or fun character by any means. Since I was more of a serious character I kind of adopted the noose from Luke Gallows and put my own spin on it."

On Ring Of Honor growing since he first started with the promotion: "I probably had my first dark match there when I was 19 or so. It has been great. I think I came in right around the time of Ring of Honor's growth spurt really. When I came in, there was no Pay-Per-View for the most part. There was TV, but I would multiply the households we are in now by 10 since I've been there. We started doing Pay-Per-View around the time I came in and do several a year. It has been great to see such growth since I've been there."

