Cena Interested In Playing Vince McMahon In Film On WWE Chairman's Life

As we reported recently, there is a chance that the Sony-based American film production company / distribution studio TriStar Pictures could be making a new movie based on the life of longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The current President of WWE Studios, Michael Liusi, is also reportedly involved in the film project as one of the producers.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, longtime top WWE Superstar John Cena revealed interest in being involved in the movie, noting he would love the opportunity to play Vince McMahon in the bio-pic on his life and career.

"There is a story out there about the life and times of Vince McMahon," Cena told The Hollywood Reporter. "Man, I think it is a wonderful script from word one. But unfortunately, that would be something I'd love to do, but I feel maybe a different actor should do that movie, just because of how powerful the story is and I would hate for the audience to feel that it is a WWE-produced product."

Cena continued, "That's not in a bad way, it's just I want them to feel the emotion that I felt reading the script. I can just tell you that it's out there and that it's awesome and man, if it were all different, I would certainly love to step into Vince's shoes."

