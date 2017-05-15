Emma Posts Update On Her Injury: "Everything Happens For A Reason"

As noted, WWE Superstar Emma suffered a shoulder injury last weekend during the WWE live event in Liverpool, England. Just prior to the start of this past weekend, a week after suffering the injury in the U.K., the WWE performer took to social media to provide an update on her condition.

On Thursday, Emma posted an update on her official Instagram page that didn't make it seem like she received much good news regarding her shoulder injury since it happened back on May 7th.

"Someday, everything will make perfect sense," wrote Emma. "So far now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason."

Check out Emma's Instagram post, as well as photos via Twitter from fans of her getting injured at the WWE Liverpool event last Sunday evening, below.

A post shared by Emma - WWE Superstar (@tenilledashwood) on




