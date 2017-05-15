WWE Announces Details On Friday's 90-Minute U.K. Championship Special

As previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross will return to the WWE announce desk alongside Nigel McGuinness to serve as the special commentators for the 90-minute special from Norwich, England.
WWE Network spotlights U.K. Superstars with new special
WWE Network will stream the WWE United Kingdom Championship Special this Friday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET, with a re-airing in primetime at 8 p.m. ET. The action will be called by WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross, who will be joined by color analyst Nigel McGuinness.
Emanating from Norwich, England, WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defends his title against the high-flying Mark Andrews, Pete Dunne and Trent Seven battle to become the No. 1 contender to face the U.K. Champion at NXT TakeOver: Chicago this Saturday, Wolfgang faces Joseph Conners, and Rich Swann & Dan Moloney take on TJP & The Brian Kendrick in a tag team match.
“The WWE United Kingdom Championship Special will showcase some of the best talent from the U.K.,” WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque said. “This is an opportunity to super-serve our fans in the U.K., as well as fans anywhere who appreciate the U.K. style.”
Fans can stream the WWE United Kingdom Championship Special by signing up at WWENetwork.com.
