Randy Orton Trashes Indy Wrestling & Rips Bully Ray, Batista Responds

For those who missed it, WWE Superstar Randy Orton turned some heads this past weekend after he took some shots at independent pro wrestling and the talent involved, before ultimately getting into a back-and-forth "Twitter War" with a man he has openly admitted not being too fond of, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley).

Following his initial posts about indy wrestling and Bully Ray, "The Viper" took to social media again on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to further comment on the topic, as well as the various reactions within the industry and from fans to his initial tweet and re-tweet.

Eventually, Orton's former "Evolution" team member, Dave Bautista (Batista), took to his official Twitter page to express his enjoyment of "The Viper's" comments.

"That's my guy!!!" wrote 'The Animal' on Sunday evening.

Check out Batista's tweet and all of the tweets Randy Orton posted about the subject below.




